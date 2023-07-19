TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Copper Mountain College Wildland Fire Academy began its second class for the 2022 school year in August. The course runs for two semesters per year, and this May, eight students from the fire academy were hired and are now working the 2022 fire season.
“The amount of graduates hired tells us that what we are finding success in our program. We assist them in finding jobs and have accomplished that,” said instructor Chief Tracy Rickman.
The course started with 16 cadets in training, and has since then turned into 11. The Wildland Fire Academy is an eight-week course that takes place partially online and has hands-on skills training together as a class.
Chief Dave Updike from the U.S. Forest Services certifies cadets in a wildland fire behavior course — enabling them to leave with the proper certifications so they can get a job the day after they graduate from the program.
Updike has also worked at the National Washington, D.C. office for about three years now and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our cadets, according to Rickman. We are very happy to have him with us at Copper Mountain College,” he said.
Firefighter Victor Morales from the San Bernardino National Forest also teaches in the Wildland Fire Academy, along with the other firefighters from the surrounding area.
“The U.S. Forest Service is looking to hire more firefighters at all levels, and we’re doing our part at Copper Mountain College to get people trained and certified to fight our fires in the Western region of California, Oregon and Washington,” Rickman said.
For more information about the Wildland Fire Academy, email Chief Tracy Rickman at trickman@cmccd.edu or call the college at (760) 366-3791.