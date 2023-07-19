Wildland firefighting academy

A new class of cadets has started the Wildland Fire Academy at Copper Mountain College. The students are Joshua Almendinger, Lee Centifanto, Garrett Copeland, Haley Jackson, Jason Koster, Juan Lima, Dylan Lotzm Eileen Moreno, Isaac Ramos, George Tamayo and Shawn Cortez.

 Tracy Rickman photo

TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Copper Mountain College Wildland Fire Academy began its second class for the 2022 school year in August. The course runs for two semesters per year, and this May, eight students from the fire academy were hired and are now working the 2022 fire season.

“The amount of graduates hired tells us that what we are finding success in our program. We assist them in finding jobs and have accomplished that,” said instructor Chief Tracy Rickman.