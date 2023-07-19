MORONGO BASIN — The 16 students in Copper Mountain College’s Wildland Fire Academy graduated March 18. They were the fifth class in the academy to graduate the eight-week session.
The fourth class graduated last September with 10 students from the initial 15.
The 168-hour lecture and lab program offers students classroom and field experience coupled with certification with the Federal Emergency Management Administration and National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Students are certified in progressive fire hose lays, fire line construction, tools and equipment and also learn about chain saw operation, weather, drip torch operation and physical fitness.
The students purchase their uniforms and must complete a Forest Service physical. Safety gear is issued to each student, or cadet, and the hands-on portion of the class is from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
Students are taught by Forest Service personnel and chiefs from several fire agencies, overseen by Chief Tracy Rickman, who started the Rio Hondo College Wildland Fire Academy in 2001. The course is arduous in nature and students must meet all aspects of the CMC curriculum to pass and earn certification, Rickman said.
Dave Updike is the lead instructor tied to wildland certification courses, and is also a chief with the U.S. Forest Service.
“I’m very proud of our students. This is the mission of a community college: prepare those who seek the education and training for a life skill or career,” Rickman said.
“Where can a person go and complete an intensive training course like a wildland fire academy and be offered a job that pays from $16 to $30 an hour in eight weeks? A community college is where. It’s not easy, nor do I or my team say it will be; we tell everyone it will be difficult,” he added.
“We are saying that if it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you and tell them they can do it and we at CMC are here to help.”
Since the start of this program in 2021, 31 students have gotten jobs, he said. Students got jobs at agencies including the Plumas National Forest, Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, San Bernardino National Forest, Angeles National Forest, Cathedral City Fire Department and the states of Oregon and Washington.
The Copper Mountain Wildland Fire Academy is the only college-based firefighting program in the region. Instructors work with the U.S. Forest Service, specifically the San Bernardino National Forest, which is hiring people to fight fire this season. This can be a seasonal or a full-time position, and both are paid jobs.