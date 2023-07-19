YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Planning Commission reviewed the environmental assessment and site plan for Nice Dream Ices July 11. The people proposing the business requested a change of use permit for an ice cream shop, retail space, cafe, bakery and cocktail bar in an existing building at 56778 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The request also included a variance from the required 25 parking stalls to 20.
Due to the change of use, and the building’s location on Twentynine Palms Highway, the owners of Nice Dreams, must pay $23,427 in-lieu fees for the widening of the Highway. In-lieu fees are placed in an account for upgrades that might be needed in the future.
The owners of Nice Dream, present at the meeting, spoke of the overwhelming burden of the fees. Town staff said the town’s general plan has established the fees for the future widening of the highway, and they can only be changed through the Town Council.
Natalia Rivero of Wonder Valley represented Nice Dream Ices at the meeting, and described the establishment as a place offering a wide variety of non-dairy, vegan frozen desserts, bakery items and a range of cocktails.
“We want to create a vibrant and inclusive space. By repurposing the existing retail building, we are revitalizing part of the town and transforming it into a destination that supports the well-being of the residents,” Rivero said. “We request your approval for Nice Dream Ices as it will have a positive effect on the community.”
Trevor Simpkin of Yucca Valley, the co-owner of Nice Dreams Ices, was also present at the meeting to ask the committee to waive the $12,700 fee.
“Even if a small business like ours can pay the fee, it amounts to 15,300 scoops of ice cream. It means we are starting our first year of business at a significant deficit and hurts our chances of weathering the challenges of a construction project at a new business. As a small business owned by two people, we simply cannot open the shop we want to share with the community with this large fee,” Simpkin said.
The permit was approved, but the commissioners said the fees could not be waived.
The request to waive these fees is similar to a request by the owners of the High Desert Times at the last Planning Commission meeting. The commissioners voted to put the issue on the agenda with the Town Council.
Also during their meeting, the commission welcomed new Planning Commissioner Alejandro Vasconcelos and the new commission secretary, Janet Yochmowitz.
In the land development update, staff members said construction of the Quick Quack Carwash is underway, and the town has received pre-applications for a multi-family building, a small subdivision and an industrial building on Hopi Trail. Progress on the Blue Star RV permit is halted.
The Town Council is expected to return roof and wall sign regulations at the next Planning Commission meeting.