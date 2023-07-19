Yucca Valley Town Hall

Yucca Valley Town Hall.

 Jené Estrada Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Planning Commission reviewed the environmental assessment and site plan for Nice Dream Ices July 11. The people proposing the business requested a change of use permit for an ice cream shop, retail space, cafe, bakery and cocktail bar in an existing building at 56778 Twentynine Palms Highway.

The request also included a variance from the required 25 parking stalls to 20.