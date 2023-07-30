JOSHUA TREE— A non-profit artists cooperative is currently in the works with an aim to pool the resources and talents of members to establish a high quality art gallery and community service organization in the hi-desert.
In March 2023, the Board of the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council (MBCAC) announced that it could no longer manage both the Joshua Tree Art Gallery and the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tour. Consequently, they decided that the Art Tour was more important to the community than the Joshua Tree Art Gallery, so it was best to close the gallery and concentrate on the Art Tour.
As a member of the board, the non-profit artists cooperative founder, Ed Keesling, suggested that they could create a cooperative to take over the management of the gallery. MBCAC members could pay a gallery membership fee to cover basic costs, commit to serving on a gallery management committee, and volunteer to sit in the gallery. This plan would allow the gallery to be open more days and hours, aggressively market the artists and events, and continue a long standing tradition of a quality art gallery in Joshua Tree.
The board gave Keesling the go-ahead to investigate the possibility. The Communications Director helped run a survey of the members, and Keesling set up a meeting of the interested members at Healthy Generations. About 40 enthusiastic members showed up to the first meeting to support the cooperative idea to save the Joshua Tree gallery.
Following the first meeting, a series of planning meetings was scheduled during the next three weeks. By the second meeting, they approved a tentative set of bi-laws and agreed to form a non-profit artists cooperative. A 7-person volunteer steering committee was also formed to help work through the planning process.
Keesling met with the MBCAC board to work out a proposed agreement for the Cooperative group to take over the operation of the gallery. When he presented the plan to the planning commission, they approved the plan, but requested a few changes.
Unfortunately, the board determined that he had a conflict of interest and asked him to leave the meeting to discuss the agreement. The next day, Keesling received an email from the board stating that they were determined to close the gallery at the end of the show in June and terminate their contract with the landlord. They were unwilling to negotiate further.
“At the next general meeting of over 50 artists, I informed them of the MBCAC decision to close the gallery and cease to work with us. Following a robust discussion by the artists, the question of whether to continue with planning a cooperative or disband was put to a vote. The vote was an overwhelming majority of yes votes,” explained Keesling.
A voluntary real estate search committee was formed, and scheduled a general meeting for Sunday, July 30.After almost 90 artists joined the mailing list interested in forming the cooperative, Keesling chose to continue to lead the charge, and resigned from the MBCAC board, after 10 years of service.
“In my view, it is better to do a few things well than to do too many things badly. Having made a commitment to the cooperative, I did not feel it would be right to back out. In a cooperative, the combined resources of the members enable us to develop a stronger organization for the benefit of the members and community. That which we could not accomplish alone, we can accomplish together,” said Keesling.
The current members of the volunteer steering committee are Eddie Tucker, Robert Grajeda, Karin Skiba, Snake Jagger, Ellen Finan, DeAnna Valdez, and myself. The head of the Real Estate Search committee is Bonnie Brady.
As part of the cooperative’s business plan, several levels of membership are expected, with the primary level being the artist members who will bear the primary cost of operation, do the work of the gallery, and have an equal vote about the direction an operation of the gallery. They will be the primary exhibitors in the gallery and receive payment for the sale of their work.
The second level of membership will be the “Friends” of the gallery who will pay a membership fee in exchange for benefits and privileges, such as newsletter, preview invitations to shows and events, and discounts on classes and paid events. As a non- profit art gallery, there will also be Patron members.
“Artists are important to the community as are writers, musicians, actors, and media reporters because of their role as communicators. Artists communicate thoughts, ideas, stories and aesthetic values to the community through their visual images. In many cases, they help us see the world around us in greater detail and understanding. Consider the photographers’ photo of a great sunset which we only had a fleeting view of. Through the photo, we may spend time to analyze, study and enjoy it for as long as we wish… Artists stimulate creative thinking, link emotions with fact, and expand the community’s ability to imagine and ‘think out of the box.’ Artists often bring a new perspective to a situation, and graphically show a different perspective,” stated Keesling.