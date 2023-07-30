Hi-Desert Artists Co-Op

Hi-Desert Artists Co-Op. Courtesy photo. 

JOSHUA TREE— A non-profit artists cooperative is currently in the works with an aim to pool the resources and talents of members to establish a high quality art gallery and community service organization in the hi-desert.

In March 2023, the Board of the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council (MBCAC) announced that it could no longer manage both the Joshua Tree Art Gallery and the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tour. Consequently, they decided that the Art Tour was more important to the community than the Joshua Tree Art Gallery, so it was best to close the gallery and concentrate on the Art Tour.