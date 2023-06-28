Police tape

LANDERS — The body of a man killed in an armed robbery in Apple Valley was found in Landers Sunday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported to Victor Valley deputies at 12:03 a.m. Deputies were told a man was shot and robbed in the 21600 block of Roundup Way, in unincorporated Apple Valley, then taken to an unknown desert area where he was left.

Tags