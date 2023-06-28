LANDERS — The body of a man killed in an armed robbery in Apple Valley was found in Landers Sunday.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported to Victor Valley deputies at 12:03 a.m. Deputies were told a man was shot and robbed in the 21600 block of Roundup Way, in unincorporated Apple Valley, then taken to an unknown desert area where he was left.
Around 5:25 p.m., a deputy from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station was flagged down by an off-road vehicle rider who found the body of a man near Old Woman Springs Road in Landers.
Investigators believe the man was the shooting victim from Apple Valley.
Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said Tuesday the coroner had confirmed the victim’s identity. He was Omar Lopez-Barraza, a 30-year-old resident of Apple Valley.
Homicide detectives are investigating his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Eric Ogaz at (909) 890-4904 or leave an anonymous tip with the We-Tip Hotline at (888) 782-7463 or www.wetip.com.