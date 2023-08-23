Murder trial resumes for death of toddler
JOSHUA TREE — A medical expert opined that the fatal injuries suffered by 17-month-old Parker Schumacher could not have been the result of an accident, as the trial of Arthur Davies continued Tuesday in court.
Schumacher died in February 2018 after he was injured in his Yucca Valley home. He was taken by ambulance to Hi-Desert Medical Center and then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died Feb. 11, 2018.
Davies, now 40, was charged with murder and assault on a child causing death.
Dr. Melissa Egge, a forensic pediatric consultant, testified through the morning Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Egge said she watched a video of Davies using a doll to reenact his version of the incident that led to Parker’s death. Davies claimed he was carrying the child from the kitchen of the Yucca Valley mobile home where he, Parker and Parker’s mom lived.
Davies said Parker grabbed a pillar and fell out of his arms, landing on the linoleum floor.
Prosecutor Charles Tsuei asked Egge if Parker’s injuries, including multiple skull fractures and extensive hemorrhaging of his eyes, was consistent or inconsistent with the version of events described by Davies.
“Inconsistent,” she replied.
“The most likely outcome would be no injury at all, maybe a bump on the head,” she said of the incident described by Davies.
Egge spent much of her testimony talking about injuries to Shumacher’s eyes, including extensive hemorrhaging.
Overall, she said, Parker’s injuries appeared to be the result of both severe impact and shaking.
The injuries to his skull, she said, pointed to “more than one impact to the back of the head.”
When Parker stopped breathing, she said, it indicated a brain injury so deep it caused the brain stem to stop the body’s ability to breath.
Other injuries on Parker’s body, including an abrasion on the back of his head and bruising on the buttocks and cheek, pointed to possible abuse, she said.
She asserted that Parker could not have inflicted his injuries on himself.
“It would require an adult to cause these injuries,” she said.
Egge studied medicine at Loyola University of Chicago. She served her residency in the pediatrics section of Harbor UCLA. She served for a time as a forensic pediatrician at Loma Linda.
She was working at Stanford at the time of the incident and flew down to work as a consultant in the investigation. She was present during Parker’s autopsy.
The trial resumed Tuesday after a weeklong delay caused by the unavailability of a witness and capped by a one-day closure of the Joshua Tree courthouse because of the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.
