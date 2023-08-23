Davies murder trial

Arthur Davies watches as his attorney, Zulu Ali, questions a sheriff’s investigator Monday morning, Aug. 14.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

Murder trial resumes for death of toddler

JOSHUA TREE — A medical expert opined that the fatal injuries suffered by 17-month-old Parker Schumacher could not have been the result of an accident, as the trial of Arthur Davies continued Tuesday in court.