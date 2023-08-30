MORONGO VALLEY — While the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary showed throughout Southern California last week, Morongo Valley received five inches of rain during this extreme weather phenomenon.
The Big Morongo Canyon Preserve was heavily affected by this rainfall. It is in the top 10 riparian, or stream-fed, areas of California. There are cottonwood, alder, mesquite and desert willow trees that line a water course that has been dry for the last 10 plus years because of the drought in California.
When the rain hit, all the water flowed downhill, right through the preserve, and between the water flow and the mud flow, it took out a lot of the boardwalk that runs through the area. It took out a couple of bridges and whole sections of the boardwalk, and the storm dropped around 17 trees in the area — most of them landing on or near the boardwalk, said Kevin Wong, executive director of the Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve.
All the damage sustained during the storm forced Big Morongo Canyon Preserve to close.
“We elected to close the preserve on Friday night, knowing that the tropical storm was coming. At that time, it was a hurricane and we were not going to open it until Monday because that’s when the storm passed,” Wong said.
“But on Monday, we couldn’t even get down here to assess it because there was a huge mud flow across State Route 62 right at our entry road at East Drive, which is where Spaghetti Western is at.”
The California Highway Patrol closed the highway because of the water and mud flows in Morongo Valley.
“So we literally couldn’t get down here until Tuesday and the amount of work that was ahead of us just to assess the damage, because trees had fallen and the trees are full of branches and branches are full of leaves; we couldn’t even see past walls of greenery,” Wong said.
Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is co-managed with the Bureau of Land Management, the regional parks of San Bernardino County, and a very small nonprofit organization called Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve. Wong is the only full-time employee.
A small volunteer team cut away the branches in the greenery so crews could crawl over the trunks to get to the next batch of trees and find out where the damage was. The damage reached across the preserve, and it will reopen it when it’s safe for the public to visit.
Friday, an Urban Conservation Corps team came out with chainsaws to start cutting up the logs that were crossing the boardwalk and cutting down snags and widow makers. These are chunks of branches or even trunks that were suspended up in the canopy of the trees; they could fall in a strong breeze.
“We’ve got a large volunteer group. The total amount of volunteers is 60; active volunteers is 45,” Wong said.
“They’ve been out clearing the trails and shoveling mud. So, we will have three trails open when we do reopen and two trails that are going to be closed. More than 50%; it’s not a bad deal,” Wong said.
“There is a target date for re-opening, but that’s subject to a lot of variables. Out of an abundance of caution, we just closed the place until we can make it relatively safe. Now, nature is never safe, but we recognize that these are really bad situations,” he shared.
The Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is a staple of the community, with residents relying on it for local recreational activities. It is popular with birders, since the preserve has had 240 species of birds recorded there.
Wong requested public donations to help with the storm cleanup through its email newsletter, with a great community response.
“The community that uses this location are generally people who are locals and they value the venue because it is easy to get in and out of. There are no lines, there’s no pay structure, and they can find deep shade and they know they can find wildlife,” Wong said.
“I’m passionate about this place because everybody else is passionate about it, and I like building communities, and the easiest way to build a community is passion.”