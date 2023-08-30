Preserve must close

Volunteers start the work of clearing the trails at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve from storm damage.

MORONGO VALLEY — While the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary showed throughout Southern California last week, Morongo Valley received five inches of rain during this extreme weather phenomenon.

The Big Morongo Canyon Preserve was heavily affected by this rainfall. It is in the top 10 riparian, or stream-fed, areas of California. There are cottonwood, alder, mesquite and desert willow trees that line a water course that has been dry for the last 10 plus years because of the drought in California. 