Service planned for mountain lion

A mountain lion yearling is captured on a trail camera in Joshua Tree National Park in 2014. The California mountain lion is a rare but not unheard of resident of the Hi-Desert.

 National Park Service

MORONGO VALLEY — A memorial service will be held for the mountain lion that died in Yucca Valley in late June. The service will feature an educational presentation about living peacefully with native species and a fundraiser for the Feathers ’n Fur Wildlife Rehab Team. 

“It’s going to be a great event bringing awareness to native species (of) wildlife living in the high desert and how to protect yourself, your loved ones and your animals,” said Kele Younger with the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve in Lucerne Valley. 