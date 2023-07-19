Service planned for mountain lion

MORONGO VALLEY — A memorial service will be held for the mountain lion that died in Yucca Valley in late June. The service will feature an educational presentation about living peacefully with native species and a fundraiser for the Feathers ’n Fur Wildlife Rehab Team.
“It’s going to be a great event bringing awareness to native species (of) wildlife living in the high desert and how to protect yourself, your loved ones and your animals,” said Kele Younger with the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve in Lucerne Valley.
On June 24, Yucca Valley homeowners spotted a 5-year-old female mountain lion lying in the shade of their residence in Yucca Valley. Wildlife rescuers from the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve responded and networked with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, but the animal died before a rescue team could get there.
The preserve requested a necropsy be done on the mountain lion and initial results showed that she suffered from a broken femur and possible poisoning but the full necropsy will not be completed for about several weeks. At this time it is believed that she was likely struck by a vehicle, highlighting the need for locals to be more wary of how their actions affect native wildlife.
The service will be held at 7 p.m. July 28 at Covington Park in Morongo Valley. The event will be hosted by Wild California and will feature Robin Park from the Mountain Lion Foundation and the Palm Springs Wildlife Advocates.
“Robin and PSWA do a wonderful presentation regarding living safely with local native species wildlife,” Younger said.
Candles will offered for $5 each with all proceeds benefiting a struggling local animal facility, Feathers ’n Fur Wildlife Rehab Team in Twentynine Palms. Feathers ’n Fur is an all-volunteer wildlife rescue and equine safe haven.
A child entrepreneur will also be selling her organic homemade dog treats, Loralie’s Organic Homemade Dog Treats. All of the treats are made by Loralie and are organic, non-GMO and gluten free.