The Rialmo sisters

Sisters Asia and Michelle Rialmo have qualified to compete in the 2023 Youth Amateur MMA World Championships next month in Abu Dhabi.

 Courtesy photo

YUCCA VALLEY — Young female fighters Asia and Michelle Rialmo are traveling to Abu Dhabi next month to compete at the 2023 Youth Amateur MMA World Championships. The local sisters have dedicated themselves to training and mastering mixed martial arts.

Asia Rialmo, 15, and Michelle Rialmo, 12, competed in the U.S. National Championships/U.S. Youth MMA World Team Qualifier in Ontario May 19 to earn spots in the Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships held by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. 