YUCCA VALLEY — Young female fighters Asia and Michelle Rialmo are traveling to Abu Dhabi next month to compete at the 2023 Youth Amateur MMA World Championships. The local sisters have dedicated themselves to training and mastering mixed martial arts.
Asia Rialmo, 15, and Michelle Rialmo, 12, competed in the U.S. National Championships/U.S. Youth MMA World Team Qualifier in Ontario May 19 to earn spots in the Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships held by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation.
The two girls come from a family of eight sisters. Their older sister Adelina competed at the world championships last year and another one of their older sisters, Genesis, broke several girls wrestling records for Yucca Valley High School. The girls have all been competing in martial arts for years. Their home studio is Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective, owned by their parents, in Yucca Valley.
“Having so many daughters, we thought they needed to defend themselves,” mom Cindia Rialmo said.
They train in wrestling, jiu jitsu, muay thai, catch wrestling, kick boxing and judo. With the United States Fight League, they take part in a youth version of MMA called pankration, where the rules are more strict and head shots are not allowed.
Asia competed at the championships last year and took home third place. This year she wants to take home the win.
“I’m definitely very excited to be able to have this experience again, especially being able to go with my younger sister,” she said.
Asia placed second at the Ontario qualifier, which allowed her to compete across the world representing the United States.
“But it took countless hours of training, many weekends dedicated towards other martial art competitions participating in wrestling at the high school and all while still attending school and making sure I don’t fall behind with my education,” she said.
Asia went on to say that she is proud of her hard work and that she continues to strive for success in her sport and academically and always aims to be a good example for others, especially her younger sisters.
This is the first year Michelle was old enough to qualify; she will actually turn 13 during her first day of competition, Aug. 2.
“I’m very excited for this fight, mainly because I’m going to be fighting on my birthday,” she said. It will be a fun birthday experience.”
She also said that she’s excited to travel to Abu Dhabi, especially knowing she gets to travel with her family and even more particularly, her sister.
“This is definitely a lifetime experience,” she said.
The family is raising money for the trip. They will be hosting a fundraiser car wash from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective, 55696 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Hot breakfast will be offered for sale at the car wash. The sisters also have a GoFundMe set up at https://tinyurl.com/2877umek.