Go Skate Day

Cody Reusing does a trick before the start of a skate day contest Wednesday, June 21, at the skateboard park at Luckie Park.

 Kurt Schauppner The Desert Trail

TWENTYNINE PALMS — About 16 skateboarders showed of their moves and competed for a cash prize and a trophy at the Go Skate Day competition at the Luckie Park skateboard park Wednesday, June 21.

The competition was organized by Paul Halcomb, himself an accomplished skateboarder.

