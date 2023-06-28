TWENTYNINE PALMS — About 16 skateboarders showed of their moves and competed for a cash prize and a trophy at the Go Skate Day competition at the Luckie Park skateboard park Wednesday, June 21.
The competition was organized by Paul Halcomb, himself an accomplished skateboarder.
Andrew Valenzuela took top honors and a first place trophy, besting a field that included last year’s winner, Cody Ruesing.
The cash prize for best trick was won by Vincent Heredia, who pulled off something called a Nightmare Flip.
“I hold a multi event competition, where everybody who competes is competing for first place and first place only,” Halcomb said.
“I don’t give out second prizes. I don’t believe in participation trophies.”
He added that the final contest is designed to keep the riders on their toes.
“I created my own game so that way nobody can practice or try to come up with a strategy to win. And you have to win one of the events prior to my game. I try to have at least seven to eight competitors in the final round.”
He praised the riders in the competition.
“We had a smaller than average turnout but I feel like we had quality over quantity for the competitors. We had tough competition and everybody worked really hard.”