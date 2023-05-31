YUCCA VALLEY — The memory of Sgt. Dominic Vaca was alive in Yucca Valley on the two-year anniversary of his death, just as his friends and family had hoped. The Sgt. Dominic Vaca Memorial Football Tournament was held for the first time Saturday at Yucca Valley High School, and on Tuesday, a memorial in Vaca’s honor was unveiled at Remembrance Park.

The football tournament was organized by Sgt. Erik Smoot and the two school resource officers from the Basin sheriff’s station; it raised money for Concerns of Police Survivors.