YUCCA VALLEY — The memory of Sgt. Dominic Vaca was alive in Yucca Valley on the two-year anniversary of his death, just as his friends and family had hoped. The Sgt. Dominic Vaca Memorial Football Tournament was held for the first time Saturday at Yucca Valley High School, and on Tuesday, a memorial in Vaca’s honor was unveiled at Remembrance Park.
The football tournament was organized by Sgt. Erik Smoot and the two school resource officers from the Basin sheriff’s station; it raised money for Concerns of Police Survivors.
Ten teams competed — the Yucca Valley and Palm Springs high school football teams, seven teams from the county Sheriff’s Department and one from the Morongo Basin Ambulance Association. In the stands were Vaca’s widow, Valerie, and their children, Angela and Makayla.
Valerie Vaca said it helps them to see that Dominic hasn’t been forgotten.
“It means a lot. There are times that you feel like people are forgetting and it’s only going on two years,” she said. “But to be surrounded by those who are out here today, knowing they have not forgotten and they are still doing their part remembering and honoring him for the ultimate sacrifice that he paid, it’s comforting.”
Smoot spearheaded the tournament in honor of his friend and coworker. Vaca, 43, was shot to death while chasing a suspect through a residential neighborhood in Yucca Valley on May 31, 2021. He was a 17-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
“Memorial Day will be the two-year anniversary of his death, so we wanted to keep his memory alive, keep our department involved, keep the community involved and be able to remember him in a positive manner,” Smoot said.
“As time passes, memories fade. We want to keep that memory alive in a positive manner.”
There were reminders of Vaca everywhere; the trophy was inscribed with a photograph of him in his uniform. The deputies wore his call sign, 9S5, on their jersey sleeves. “As they’re playing, they can glance down at their partners’ sleeves and it’s another way to remember him,” Capt. Robert Warrick, commander of the Basin sheriff’s station, said.
Palm Springs High won the trophy. They gave it to the runners-up, the Victorville sheriff’s station.
Smoot said he plans to make the tournament an annual event.
On Tuesday morning, Vaca’s family and his coworkers gathered at Remembrance Park (also known as Triangle Park) to see a monument in his honor unveiled. The plaque shows Vaca’s photograph and the date of his “end of watch” — May 31, 2021.
Vaca’s family members were the first to approach it. They kissed their fingertips and traced his likeness on the metal.
“Sgt. Dominic Vaca was the best of the best,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at the unveiling.
“He was not just the protector of the public, but also protective of the deputies, many of whom are here today. He was the true servant,” Dicus said.
“John 15:13 says there’s no greater love than to give up your life for that of a friend and in law enforcement we do that just like Dom did for friends we don’t even know.”