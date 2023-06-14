Yucca Valley High School graduation

Co-valedictorians Aaden Poyuzina and Melissa Lee share their speech at the Yucca Valley High School graduation ceremony June 7. For more photos of Trojan graduation, get the print edition of the June 14 Hi-Desert Star.

 Stacy Moore HI-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — With a final chant of “We are YV!” and a burst of fireworks, the 215 graduating seniors of the class of 2023 bid goodbye to Yucca Valley High School June 7.

“This graduating class has been through so much the past four years, but we were all improved and made stronger because of it,” salutatorian LeeAnn Parker said. “Character development, you know? Woo!”