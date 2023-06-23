YUCCA VALLEY — Three people were arrested and a house was red-tagged after sheriff’s deputies said they found a THC extraction lab at 7638 Elk Trail Wednesday.
Deputies from the Morongo Basin station and the gangs and narcotics division served a search warrant at the house Wednesday morning, suspecting residents were growing marijuana indoors, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Inside the garage, deputies said, they found a lab for extracting tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that gives cannabis users a high.
In total, deputies found about 1,350 pounds of processed marijuana, about 100 pounds of butane honey, also known as hash oil or wax, over 2,000 packaged products and edibles infused with THC, about two pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, about 497 psilocybin mushroom-infused candies and two handguns, the Sheriff’s Department alleged.
The portion of Elk Trail in front of the house was blocked off with yellow police tape as members of the Sheriff’s Department rolled out white tanks and boxes of evidence.
Three Yucca Valley residents were arrested: Paul Burright, 29, Christian Villegas, 32, and Natasha Dodig, 32. All three have been jailed at the West Valley Detention Center. The district attorney had not filed charges by presstime Thursday.
Burright is being held on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance. Villegas and Dodig are both jailed on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of narcotics for sale.
Law enforcement and firefighting personnel say THC extraction labs can cause explosions and fires. In 2019, a butane honey oil lab exploded in the garage of a Joshua Tree house.
A 57-year-old Landers man was severely burned in the fire, which engulfed the house and several vehicles on Rosemary Lane in Joshua Tree. Arriving deputies and firefighters found dozens of exploded butane canisters on the ground.
In 2018, a house that burned on Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley was found to have a THC extraction lab.