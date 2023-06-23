Arrest at suspected THC lab

A deputy takes a handcuffed suspect to a sheriff’s SUV outside an Elk Trail house Wednesday, June 21. Three people were arrested at the house, Paul Burright, 29, Christian Villegas, 32, and Natasha Dodig, 32

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — Three people were arrested and a house was red-tagged after sheriff’s deputies said they found a THC extraction lab at 7638 Elk Trail Wednesday.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin station and the gangs and narcotics division served a search warrant at the house Wednesday morning, suspecting residents were growing marijuana indoors, the Sheriff’s Department said.