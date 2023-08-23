Covington Park trees

Yellow tape was wrapped around a tree at the Morongo Valley softball fields after one of its limbs fell and crushed a sign recently.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

MORONGO VALLEY — A question of which trees around Covington Park should be trimmed or removed for public safety stymied the board of directors of the Morongo Valley Community Services District Aug. 16. Board members received bids from two companies but did not want to approve either without more information.

“Unfortunately, we are going to have to act and act soon,” Vice President Johnny Tolbert said.

