MORONGO VALLEY — A question of which trees around Covington Park should be trimmed or removed for public safety stymied the board of directors of the Morongo Valley Community Services District Aug. 16. Board members received bids from two companies but did not want to approve either without more information.
“Unfortunately, we are going to have to act and act soon,” Vice President Johnny Tolbert said.
The board oversees Covington Park and the nearby softball fields, which historically are in a wetter ecosystem than most of the Morongo Basin. It is also the site of a former homestead with orchards. Eucalyptus, cottonwood, dogwood and other trees have thrived there.
However, the trees are aging and with ongoing drought conditions, some are dying. Others have dead limbs that could fall. A recent windstorm sent one large branch flying through the softball fields, landing on a sign.
Tolbert said if a limb or tree falls and hurts someone, the district would be liable for damages — especially since one of the bidding companies advised them there were trees that should be pruned quickly.
C&M Tree Service in Yucca Valley put in a $17,300 bid to remove one eucalyptus tree, two cottonwoods and nine dead trees as well as trim four cottonwoods and a eucalyptus.
West Coast Arborists in Indio bid $18,000, stating, “Most trees in park will require maintenance pruning as soon as possible.”
The company said it would remove eight large poplar, eucalyptus and ash trees and prune, crown, clean and reduce eight to 10 other trees.
One of the trees WCA recommended for removal is a large poplar tree trunk. The trunk was purposely left alone during the last trimming as botanists argued that it provides habitat for animals. A sign next to it states, “There is life in dead trees.”
“Although I agree, the mitigation of risk and removal of tree will be at the sole discretion of the district. Rigging and pedestrian traffic control will be needed,” West Coast Arborist Isaac Garza wrote in his bid.
Morongo Valley resident Meg Foley said many of the trees in Covington Park, which is next to the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve and Sand to Snow Monument, are bird habitats.
“I want to ask you guys to gather a little more information before acting on the tree trimming,” she said.
Tolbert warned that bird watchers will not like seeing any trees being removed.
“Last time a trim went on, the phones lit up with Audubon folks,” he said.
“It’s always going to be a tough balance between safety and habitat,” Foley agreed.
Neither of the bids specified which trees would be trimmed or removed besides the polar stump. Board President Christina Gorke said she didn’t feel comfortable approving either company without knowing what would happen to specific trees.
“Without us knowing what trees they’re talking about, it leaves us at a disadvantage,” Director Lynn Watts agreed.
Director Steve Hayden said if the companies’ arborists would come back, he would walk with them as they explained their plan and report the details back to the board.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. today to go over the next fiscal year’s budget.