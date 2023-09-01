YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan varsity football team saw a 27-14 lead dwindle and die in the fourth quarter in a preseason game Thursday. With their starting quarterback and one of their star wide receivers sidelined, Yucca Valley High School lost 35-33 to Valley View from Moreno Valley.

The Trojans started out strong, and quarterback Michael Ramos Jr. scampered into the end zone on a keeper in the first two minutes.