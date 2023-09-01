YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan varsity football team saw a 27-14 lead dwindle and die in the fourth quarter in a preseason game Thursday. With their starting quarterback and one of their star wide receivers sidelined, Yucca Valley High School lost 35-33 to Valley View from Moreno Valley.
The Trojans started out strong, and quarterback Michael Ramos Jr. scampered into the end zone on a keeper in the first two minutes.
The Trojan defense swarmed the Eagles and the visitors failed to score on their possession. On the next kickoff to the Trojans, senior receiver Javin Hudson scooped up the ball and ran it in 60 yards to the end zone. The point-after kick was good and Yucca took a 13-point lead.
The Eagles hit pay dirt in the second quarter when Yucca made a few missteps, ending with a fumble that the Eagles swept up and took into the end zone.
Ramos threw a 55-yard fireball to Hudson, but as an Eagles player pulled Hudson down, his leg bent at what looked like a wrong angle. He came back up with a heavy limp and stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the game.
The Eagles got the ball in the final minutes of the half, but they couldn’t get anything going. When Trojan senior Joseph Natzel took down their quarterback for a loss on a fourth down, Yucca ended the quarter up 13-7.
Ramos went down on a few hard tackles in the first half and when the Trojans took the field again, it was with senior Noah Hall as quarterback.
Things were still looking good for Yucca Valley, as Hall passed to senior receiver Stephon Rogers on a second and 4 and Rogers shot through for the TD, getting the Trojans to 19-7.
But Rogers was slow to get up from a tackle for the second time in the game, and meanwhile Ramos was on the sidelines with ice on his shoulder and Hudson was sitting in a wheelchair.
Sophomore Jasper Stewart picked up an Eagle fumble to give the Trojans the ball again inside their own 5-yard line and senior Myles Harper ran in the ball for a touchdown. Harper ran in a 3-point conversion, and the Trojans were battered but still running away with the game, 27-7.
The Eagles found the end zone again about midway through the third quarter, making it 27-14.
The Trojans were still in control, however. Senior Noah Bren leaped up and batted down an Eagles kickoff early in the fourth and senior Raymond Williams dove onto the ball to give the Trojans possession at 10:40. On the next play, senior Malachi Harper took the throw from Hall and, fighting off the defense, powered through to a touchdown. The conversion was unsuccessful and with 10 minutes left it was 33-14 Trojans.
The Eagles muscled through another TD with about 7 minutes to go, and from then on, it was Valley View’s show
An Eagles runner burst free to score again and the game was getting closer as the minutes ticked away.
With 2:42 left, the Eagles scored on a throw and took the lead, 35-33.
Hall threw to Malachi Harper to get Yucca to the 40-yard line. But Hall got sacked twice and hopes for a last-minute comeback faded.
The Eagles ran out the clock on a 35-33 loss for the Trojans.
The Trojans will look to get their preseason back on track with a home game Sept. 7 against Granite Hills from Apple Valley. Junior varsity kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 7. They start Desert Valley League play Sept. 15 at Cathedral City.