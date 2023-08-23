Drivers brave Tropical Storm Hilary

Drivers plough through water on a Morongo Basin road during Sunday's storm.

 Timothy Curr photo

MORONGO BASIN — Residents, businesses and local organizations were all impacted by Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California in over 80 years. But with cleanup underway, things are starting to return to normal for the people of the Morongo Basin. 

The brunt of Tropical Storm Hilary hit the Morongo Basin on Sunday afternoon and rain poured throughout the night. The east end of the Basin saw the most rainfall; Yucca Valley got a total of about 2.4 inches of rain. Wind gusts also affected several local communities; Pioneertown saw gusts of 47 miles per hour. 

