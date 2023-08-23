MORONGO BASIN — Residents, businesses and local organizations were all impacted by Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California in over 80 years. But with cleanup underway, things are starting to return to normal for the people of the Morongo Basin.
The brunt of Tropical Storm Hilary hit the Morongo Basin on Sunday afternoon and rain poured throughout the night. The east end of the Basin saw the most rainfall; Yucca Valley got a total of about 2.4 inches of rain. Wind gusts also affected several local communities; Pioneertown saw gusts of 47 miles per hour.
On Sunday, San Bernardino County declared a local emergency in response to Tropical Storm Hilary. County staff worked with emergency services to ensure the safety of residents throughout the storm and have been clearing roads since the rain passed.
“Thank you to the many department that had to work over the weekend,” Supervisor Curt Hagman said Tuesday. “It could’ve been worse, let’s put it that way, but we still have a lot of parts of the county that are still washed out.”
Several families in the county’s mountain regions were affected by mud slides.
“We still have searching going on for some of our residents and there are a whole lot of homes that have been damaged, some minor and some significant,” said county board of supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe.
Locally, some homes experienced minor flooding and several minor traffic collisions were noted throughout the Basin.
Emergency services respond to water rescue, crashes
The San Bernardino County Fire Department was called to a water rescue on Sunday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., units from across the Basin responded to a reported water rescue in the area of Sunset and Hilltop roads in Joshua Tree. Once in the area, crews searched for victims as no reporting party could be located. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Department and CHP assisted.
After searching the flood-impacted embankments and wash, the rescuers found two people, a man and woman, on a shrub-covered island. They determined that neither victim suffered from injuries.
The woman was carried out through floodwater by rescuers and care was then transferred over to Morongo Basin Ambulance.
Rescuers then went back to retrieve the male victim, who was also taken by MBA to Hi Desert Medical Center for mild hypothermia.
Units responding were from Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley.
“In large part our Basin was quite lucky provided the lengths of preparations that our public safety partners and citizens had made,” said Battalion Chief Donnie Viloria. “We are hoping that our citizens will remain as or better prepared for the next round of weather related emergencies we may get. We are incredibly proud of our residents for heeding warnings and putting storm safety into practice.”
The storm affected emergency services throughout the county. The California Highway Patrol responded to three vehicle collisions related to the storm on Sunday: one in Morongo Valley, one in Flamingo Heights and one in Joshua Tree.
“All the vehicles drove over water in the road, lost control and ended up in the desert,” CHP Officer Michael Radford said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department also responded to several minor traffic collisions during the storm.
“Several stuck vehicles, but nothing serious,” said Scott Stafford with the Sheriff’s Department . “Most people stayed home and we did not have too many serious weather-related calls. Just downed power lines and trees in the roadway.”
Power goes out for thousands
Southern California Edison’s system had 20 circuit lock-outs in the Hi-Desert area, 15 circuits experiencing momentary outages and 34 other outages that affected multiple or single transformers.
Some of these outages included one in the Chocolate Drop area of Twentynine Palms that affected 303 customers from around midnight to 6 p.m. Sunday. Another outage in Landers affected 74 customers about 1:40 p.m. Sunday. An outage in the Sherman Hoyt area in Twentynine Palms was reported at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday and impacted 3,524 customers.
“These incidents cumulatively affected approximately 38,000 customers,” said SCE spokesperson Jeff Monford. “There are still some pockets where power to customers has not been restored due to access issues. SCE has crews in the field working on repairs.”
Apart from power outages, several residents also saw lapses in cell service and internet service, which are currently being repaired; however, these repair efforts were delayed on Monday due to massive road closures.
Roads closures by flooding, debris
Road closures in the area began Friday when a monsoon storm pushed by Hilary flooded Twentynine Palms Highway east of Twentynine Palms to Route 177.
In the height of the storm Sunday, Yucca Mesa Road was closed at the wash.
On Monday morning, Twentynine Palms Highway was closed in both directions near the Morongo Valley grade, going down the hill. This blocked all motorists from traveling to the low desert.
Twentynine Palms Highway was also closed in Wonder Valley, east of Goodwin Road. Sections of Yucca Mesa Road and Old Woman Springs Road from Pipes Canyon to Old Victor Road were also closed down. Roads were reopened throughout the day. By Tuesday morning the only closure remaining was Twentynine Palms Highway at Goodwin Road.
However, the closures did lead to several agencies and businesses staying closed throughout the day.
Schools, national park closed
The Morongo Unified School District closed all schools in response to the treacherous travel conditions. Monday was supposed to be the district’s first day of school back from summer vacation. Instead, all schools reopened on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for the first day of school.
Copper Mountain College also stayed closed on Monday and reopened on Tuesday.
Joshua Tree National Park closed Saturday and reopened on Tuesday for day-use only.
“All visitor centers and paved roads will be open,” said Donovan Smith with Joshua Tree National Park. “All dirt roads and campgrounds will remain closed until further assessment can be done.”
For the most up-to-date information about current road conditions in Joshua Tree National Park, visit www.nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.