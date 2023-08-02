Over 800 people gathered at the Yucca Valley Community Center park Saturday to hear a Fleetwood Mac tribute band as the Summer Music Festival concerts continued.
Locals and visitors stretched out on the grass as songs like “The Chain” and “Landslide” floated through the air. Concert goers picnicked on the lawn, bringing their own food or taking advantage of the food vendors offering burgers, Mexican food, hot dogs and cookies.
There are two more concerts in the park on the schedule for this summer. Next up will be the Hodads, a rock band, on Aug. 5.
The Hodads combine high-energy music, stylish outfits, celebrity impersonation and audience participation. They have appeared in concert with Kool & The Gang, the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, Brian Setzer, the Smothers Jim Belushi, Louie Anderson, Jerry Lewis, Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood and Lilly Tomlin.
The band features Jimmy Street, who has performed with Frank Sinatra, Jack Jones and the Coasters, on sax, guitar and vocals. Tony Jones takes drums and vocals. John Hallon, on bass, violin and vocals, has played with Juice Newton, Elvis and Dolly Parton. Guitar player and vocalist Bob Shuster has performed with Bob Dylan and Michael McDonald. Keyboardist and vocalist Sterling Smith has recorded and toured with the Beach Boys, Randy Meisner and Jan and Dean and recorded with Barry Manilow and Bob Dylan.
Wrapping up the town’s music festival on Aug. 12, OC Groove will play Motown and funk.
Concerts are held 7-9 p.m. Saturdays at the Yucca Valley Community Center park on Dumosa Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway. Admission is free.
Festival media sponsors are Z107.7 FM and the Hi-Desert Star.