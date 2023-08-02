Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival

Ryder Jones, 3, gets a spin from Jeremy Jones during Saturday's concert in the park.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

Over 800 people gathered at the Yucca Valley Community Center park Saturday to hear a Fleetwood Mac tribute band as the Summer Music Festival concerts continued.

Locals and visitors stretched out on the grass as songs like “The Chain” and “Landslide” floated through the air. Concert goers picnicked on the lawn, bringing their own food or taking advantage of the food vendors offering burgers, Mexican food, hot dogs and cookies.