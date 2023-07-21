TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms Water District board of directors will consider hiring a consulting firm to help them cut the district’s electric bills.
They will consider an agreement with Utility Cost Management LLC when they meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the district office, 72401 Hatch Road.
General Manager Matt Shragge wrote in his staff report that, in spite of staff efforts, electricity continues to be one of the district’s largest expenses.
“With the district running the majority of our equipment during off-peak or mid-peak hours, electric bills continue to be on the rise,” Shragge stated.
Utility Cost Management would analyze utility bills to find charges that do not comply with state rules and regulations.
He claimed that, since it was established in 1991, the company has served more than 150 special districts and generated more than $200 million in refunds and savings.
The water district will not have to pay Utility Cost Management unless it gets refunds or savings as a direct result of the company’s work, Shragg said.
The company’s work, he added, will not require any district staff time and will not disrupt district services.
“UCM analyzes utility charges on a meter-by-meter, account-by-account basis to identify billing discrepancies and other savings opportunities,” the company’s website states.
“UCM’s expertise gathering and organizing utility data, performing in-depth analyses of that data, and understanding utility tariffs, rates and regulations allows it to find billing changes and other cost-reduction strategies that others miss.
“But more important than simply identifying opportunities, UCM’s goal is to get them implemented. UCM takes care of the entire process, and after more than 30 years, we know how to convince utilities to make desired billing changes.”