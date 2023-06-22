Mayor McArthur Wright gave the following speech at the celebration of Juneteenth at Knott Sky Park in Twentynine Palms this year.

Grace and peace be unto you, beloved community of Twentynine Palms. Today, as we gather on this sacred Juneteenth, I stand before you not only as your mayor but as a member of the Black community, proud of our rich heritage and the resilience that flows through our veins. Today, we embark on a journey of reflection, remembrance, and inspiration — a journey that embraces the true meaning of Juneteenth.

