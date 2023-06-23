Mayor McArthur Wright gave the following speech at the celebration of Juneteenth at Knott Sky Park in Twentynine Palms this year.
Grace and peace be unto you, beloved community of Twentynine Palms. Today, as we gather on this sacred Juneteenth, I stand before you not only as your mayor but as a member of the Black community, proud of our rich heritage and the resilience that flows through our veins. Today, we embark on a journey of reflection, remembrance, and inspiration — a journey that embraces the true meaning of Juneteenth.
As we reflect on our history, we are reminded of the struggles and the sacrifices endured by our ancestors. From the horrors of slavery to the fight for civil rights, their determination and unwavering spirit paved the way for the freedom we cherish today. We remember their names, their stories and their indomitable faith, knowing that their legacy lives on within us.
Juneteenth holds a special place in our hearts. On that fateful day in 1865, news of emancipation reached the shores of Galveston, Texas, proclaiming freedom for the last enslaved African Americans. It was a proclamation that echoed across the land, igniting a flame of hope and joy. Today, we remember the joy of liberation and celebrate the progress made since that historic moment.
As your mayor, I am dedicated to fostering an inclusive community where every resident, regardless of their background, feels welcomed, respected and valued. We will continue to work towards creating opportunities for economic empowerment, educational equity and social justice. Together, we can build a community that embraces the principles of equality and celebrates the diversity that enriches our city.
As we navigate this journey, let us draw strength and inspiration from the examples set by our ancestors. They fought with unwavering courage, resilience and faith. They believed in a future where equality and justice would prevail. Their hope is our torch, guiding us toward a brighter tomorrow.
Beloved community, on this Juneteenth, let us unite our hearts and voices in celebration of our freedom. Let us remember the struggles of the past, honor the heroes who paved the way, and commit ourselves to building a future where justice and equality are not just aspirations but living realities.
May we never forget the journey that brought us here, nor the journey that lies ahead. With God as our guide and the spirit of unity as our strength, we will press forward, knowing that the struggle for freedom and justice is ongoing. Let us continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, as we build a community that honors the past, embraces the present and creates a better future for generations to come.
May the grace of God be with us and may the spirit of Juneteenth forever inspire us to strive for a world where all are truly free. Amen.