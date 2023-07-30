Yucca Planning Commission

Yucca Valley Town Hall.

 Jené Estrada Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY— On July 25, the Yucca Valley Planning Commission meeting commissioners reviewed the Black Bear Diner sign permit on the south elevation of the existing commercial building at 57084 Twentynine Palms Highway.

The owners of the Black Bear Diner requested attaching their sign to the same area where the old Sizzler sign went. Because the code was written after that building was built, the regulation had to be reexamined to accommodate the request. Town staff showed slides of different roof types and clarified what followed the current code and what did not. The Commissioners voted to