YUCCA VALLEY — John Paul Fewell was 2 years old when he played his first round of golf. Now, at age 9, he’ll be competing at the U.S. Kids Golf world championship starting Thursday at Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina.
How does he feel about his chances? “Very confident.”
This will be John Paul’s third Kids Golf world championship. In his first, at age 7, he placed 52nd out of 110 kids in his age group. Last year, he placed 52nd again, out of around 120 kids. This year, his goal is to end in the top 50, shooting a 27 or better in the three 18-hole rounds.
Accuracy is his strength, and he and parents John Beau Fewell and Michele Archambeault say the championship course is set up for a player like him this year.
“The kids who can bomb it but they have a 50-yard radius aren’t going to do as well as they did before because last year they set up these long holes,” John Paul said.
“With this course, the world championship is going to be an accuracy contest.”
“And he’s an accuracy player,” his mom said.
“One-hundred percent,” John Paul agreed.
He got an early look at his chances at the Red White & Blue Invitational held July 1-2 on the same course, Pinehurst One. John Paul placed 14th out of 42 players.
“The thing is I was only six strokes off the lead because there were seven kids tied for fourth,” he noted.
John Paul’s love of golf started when he was a toddler. With his plastic club, he’d hit balls from his bed onto “holes” he’d set up in his bedroom.
“I wanted to go to the driving range when I was like 1½. And then the split second my parents took me, I didn’t want to stop,” he said.
“Two days after my second birthday I played the south course at the LA Country Club. … From then I discovered my talent.”
His dad said they thought it would be cute, taking him to the course with his little plastic club. “Then he wanted to hit the whole bucket and he wouldn’t stop.”
John Beau figures his son learned his swing from watching golf on TV.
“I think what must’ve happened is he paid attention and he got an understanding of the gait of the swing, how a swing works,” he said. “Just with plastic clubs at city parks, you couldn’t get him to stop. You would put him down with a ball and a club and he would chase it around.”
When the family moved to Yucca Valley, he started the junior golf program at Hawk’s Landing Golf Club. Scot McKone, who runs the program, has been his only formal coach. The tournament at the end of the session was the first one he’d ever played, and he won.
“That gave me a range card, which is worth $50 of golf balls, so that helped me get better,” John Paul said. “The next year, I did five strokes better than the last year and won the tournament again.”
McKone told them about the U.S. Kids Golf program and John Paul began going to other tournaments.
As his dad explains it, U.S. Kids Golf runs four levels of tournaments, starting with the local rounds, open to everyone.
Golfers who shoot low enough scores in the local tournaments get a ranking that qualifies them go to the state and then the regional levels. From there, golfers can get into the world championships by shooting even or under in two qualifying events. John Paul shot even or under in four of the six tournaments he competed in.
This spring, he won the Coachella Valley local tour 9-year-old division, shooting -4, -3, -1 and even par.
“My one problem is I can’t hit the ball quite as far as the other kids because they can hit it like as far as two football fields and I can only hit it one and a half. I haven’t hit my growth spurt yet,” he said.
His other problem, he admits, is internal. “I don’t have any weaknesses, except for my attitude,” he said. “I haven’t matured as much because I’m 9 years and 10 months old.”
When he’s not playing golf, John Paul also plays soccer and video games. He is a self-identified bookworm. His favorite book of all time is “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” a historical narrative about one of John Paul’s golf idols, Frances Ouimet, Harry Vardon and their face-off in the 1913 U.S. Open. JP loved the movie and insisted on getting the book, which his parents read out loud to him.
“Every kid gets obsessed with something — trash trucks or fire trucks. It just turned out that he got obsessed with golf,” his dad said. “I’m sure we had something to do with that but we didn’t push it.”
With his dad as caddy, John Paul will tee off on the first round of the world championships Thursday. By Saturday, 54 holes later, he hopes to have defended his place in the top half of the world championships. Then it will be time to head back home to Yucca Valley — he’s got to start fourth grade at Yucca Mesa Elementary School soon.
Asked about his goal for the future, he showed a hint of hesitancy for the first time.
“I think I’m on track for you-know-what,” he whispered. “I could do it. I want to be a professional golfer on the PGA tour.”