John Paul Fewell

John Paul Fewell, 9, practices his putting at Hawk's Landing Golf Club last week

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — John Paul Fewell was 2 years old when he played his first round of golf. Now, at age 9, he’ll be competing at the U.S. Kids Golf world championship starting Thursday at Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina.

How does he feel about his chances? “Very confident.”

