YUCCA VALLEY — The Planning Commission reviewed an environmental assessment and reduced development fees for a proposed new magazine store in Yucca Valley June 13.
High Desert Times applicants Steven and Liz Lapp of Yucca Valley requested permission to construct and operate an approximately 1,100-square-foot retail store on a 0.92-acre site. The property, located at 56695 Twentynine Palms Highway, is on the south side of Twentynine Palms Highway, near Grand Avenue.
Planning staff said the building’s front yard setback would be landscaped using xeriscape landscaping techniques.
The applicants said the High Desert Times will sell magazines, newspapers and zines from local writers. The space will be used to elevate local artists and writers with author events and gatherings in the same vein as an independent book store. The store is expecting to have 300 types of magazines.
The Lapps also requested a waiver of the $77,420 of in-lieu fees the town requires them to pay for infrastructure improvement. The money is used for improvements to the roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure needed because of development.
Julie LaRose, a Yucca Valley resident, encouraged the commissioners to waive the fees for the High Desert Times.
“This will contribute to not just the culture of the town, but also to the environment with how beautiful the building will look with the nature surrounding it,” she said.
“This business can’t be equated with other big companies that can afford those changes. This is a mom and pop shop and we need to support it.”
“A fee like this is a real roadblock for the project. … It just seems that those that have paid this fee are larger corporations. The small businesses are what bring people to the town to gather,” Steven Lapp said.
The commission approved the project and found that the High Desert Times project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. However, planning staff recommended that the commission deny the request for a waiver of infrastructure fees.
Under town ordinance, the store will require paved access, curbs, gutters and sidewalks, Community Development Director Shane Stueckle said. If the developers do not pay for that, the money will have to come from taxpayer money, he said.
“Consistency in the application of the rules is critical,” he said, telling commissioners the town can’t choose which businesses are required to follow ordinances based on their size or gross revenues.
The commissioners agreed to reduce the in-lieu fees to $57,420 and approved the High Desert Times project.