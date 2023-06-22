Yucca Planning Commission

YUCCA VALLEY — The Planning Commission reviewed an environmental assessment and reduced development fees for a proposed new magazine store in Yucca Valley June 13.

High Desert Times applicants Steven and Liz Lapp of Yucca Valley requested permission to construct and operate an approximately 1,100-square-foot retail store on a 0.92-acre site. The property, located at 56695 Twentynine Palms Highway, is on the south side of Twentynine Palms Highway, near Grand Avenue.

