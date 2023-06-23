Brett Goutin

Brett Goutin’s family circulated this photograph after he went missing in June 2022.

 Courtesy photo

REDLANDS — The body of Brett Goutin, a 31-year-old Yucca Valley man who was reported missing last June, was found May 26 in a flood control channel in Redlands, the county coroner said.

The coroner has not determined cause of death, but Redlands city police spokesman Carl Baker said it was not considered suspicious. 

Tags