REDLANDS — The body of Brett Goutin, a 31-year-old Yucca Valley man who was reported missing last June, was found May 26 in a flood control channel in Redlands, the county coroner said.
The coroner has not determined cause of death, but Redlands city police spokesman Carl Baker said it was not considered suspicious.
“His body was found in a flood control channel by a family that was walking along a trail nearby. There were no signs or indications of a struggle or anything that would indicate a homicide,” Baker said.
The coroner told police the cause of death was likely drowning or overdose, Baker added. A toxicology screening has been ordered, but Baker said the police are not investigating further: “It’s not considered to be a suspicious death or a homicide.”
Goutin’s mother, Ronni Goutin of Yucca Valley, said she has since been told by the coroner that her son did not drown. She said she understood there was a little water where he was found, but said she doesn’t believe it was enough to drown Goutin, who knew how to swim.
She also doesn’t believe he died of an overdose, saying she was told no drugs were found on or near his body. The coroner and police have not issued a final report on any evidence found with Goutin’s body, and toxicology screenings often take months.
“He was a good kid. I call him kid because to me he was a kid,” Ronni said.
Goutin spent three years in state prison starting in 2011 after pleading guilty to burglary. His mother said he was never mentally well afterward.
“Something at prison did this to him, I think. Made him mentally —” she broke off. “I tried to get him help and he wouldn’t do it. He didn’t believe there was anything wrong.”
Goutin went missing after release from jail
Goutin was reported missing June 4, 2022, after he was released from custody at the West Valley Detention Center. He had been jailed on a handful of misdemeanor drug charges. Records showed he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug use on June 3, 2022, and was ordered to attend a drug addiction program.
Ronnie Goutin said he was released from jail June 4 and three people told her they saw him at the Sands Motel that day. She also got texts from unknown people claiming that they were holding him for ransom but they stopped texting when her husband asked for details about him. There was no evidence that he actually had been kidnapped.
His mom described him as someone who didn’t feel comfortable being around people. He did not have a permanent house and was staying at different places around Yucca Valley.
About 3½ months after he went missing, Goutin called his father. Following his directions, his parents found him in east Los Angeles. “We went and picked him up,” Ronnie said.
He was arrested again and in January pleaded guilty to vandalism. He was sentenced to 32 days in jail, which he had already served, and two years of probation. After that, he went missing again.
“He was a good kid, I thought,” his mother said. “His whole life, it seemed he didn’t have a chance.”
She received photographs of his body and believes he looked “a little beat up.”
“Every day I talk to him, but I’ll never get to see my kid again,” Ronnie said.
“I just hope that he’s at peace now. Not that I wanted this to ever, ever happen to him, but I hope he is at peace now.”