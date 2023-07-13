YUCCA VALLEY — A community-organized effort of people calling themselves the Committee to Solve 7385 & 7387 Bannock Trail is seeking to bring awareness to a property that neighbors say needs near-constant attention from the town government to clean it up.
The Yucca Valley code enforcement department did another trash abatement on the properties recently.
Co-chair of the committee, Larry Markey, first became aware of the neglected property in early June 2022. Although he lives only one street over, he didn’t realize the condition of the structures until he and his wife walked by. He contacted code enforcement officer Robert Thompson, who explained this property had ongoing code violations, reported by many before him.
On Aug. 4 and Aug. 30, Markley contacted code enforcement again after observing two men and a woman living in the structures and additional dumping and trash accumulation — a good portion of which was blowing onto neighboring properties.
The Sheriff’s Department cited the trespassers. Markley began contacting his neighbors, all aware of the condition of Bannock Trail, asking for support and direction. Many suggested contacting the Town Council and he began an email plea asking for their help to demolish the structures.
Markley’s business required his time and attention, and the next opportunity to put effort into the blight was March 2023, when he began walking the neighborhood with flyers asking for support.
On April 26 at the nearby Center for Spiritual Living, Markley met Tricia LaBrie, whom he credits as being the catalyst to the committee’s efforts. The Center for Spiritual Living had been suffering with the trash accumulation, she said. They had fears that some of the trash was a health risk. They were also aware of property theft and vandalism experienced by many in the neighborhood.
Markley and LaBrie joined together as co-chairs and established the Committee to Eliminate the Blight at 7385 & 7387 Bannock Trail along with dozens of other supporters.
LaBrie has been involved with the Center for Spiritual Living for about eight years now, and noticed the degradation when she first started going there. She thought it was strange that it had not been taken care of.
“I became president of the board there and two of the members had already tried contacting people in the Yucca Valley community,” she said.
She and Markley found out they had to go through code enforcement.
“Once we found out who to talk to it, I would say it took us about six months to get them to clean up that area and remove all the trash,” she said.
A cleanup of the structures began April 20, and the surrounding lots and structures were then secured.
LaBrie recounts that it took about three days to get rid of everything and board up the property. Unfortunately, next to the property is a ravine that is becoming a place where people are throwing trash, she said.
Yakimow said sometimes code enforcement actions can take time, because the town government has to respect the constitutional rights of the property owners.
“Each code complaint is different and may require a different path for abatement,” Yakimow said in a released statement.
Sometimes private property owners respond to town requests in a timely manner, and other times they are non-responsive, the town manager said.
Town staff can’t lawfully go onto the property to remove items or take down structures without giving the owner due process.
“The town should not and will not trespass on private property unless absolutely necessary to address an imminent danger, nor should town taxpayers be required to pay for the cleanup on private property,” Yakimow added.
“In consultation with town legal counsel, the town follows a careful and deliberate process to ensure that verified complaints are ultimately resolved in accordance with state law and the town’s municipal code,” he said.
“This process does take time, and we understand the frustration of residents that observe the violations day after day,” Yakimow went on to say.
“While it may appear that nothing is being done, the issues are being verified and addressed as soon as the town is made aware of the potential violation, and as quickly as possible.”
Markley and LaBrie continue to advocate for faster abatement.
“We’re a spiritual center. We like to look at things from a positive side and not from a negative side. And we choose to believe that we’re grateful that something was done,” LaBrie said. “But at the same time, there are protocols and procedures and policies that need to be followed. We want to see things taken care of.”