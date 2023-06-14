YUCCA VALLEY — With a final chant of “We are YV!” and a burst of fireworks, the 215 graduating seniors of the class of 2023 bid goodbye to Yucca Valley High School June 7.
“This graduating class has been through so much the past four years, but we were all improved and made stronger because of it,” salutatorian LeeAnn Parker said. “Character development, you know? Woo!”
They made it through the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, online school, then masks, COVID tracing and quarantines, she said.
“Then we had everything from this year. Between fights, the shooting threats and the three-hour lockdown? Well, that’s enough character development on its own, I think,” she remarked.
However, she told her fellow grads, there were many good things that made the conflict worth overcoming — senior activities, sports, arts and finally graduation.
“This ceremony is sad and it’s an ending,” she said. “But remember, if you guys carried the burden of both hope and despair, you should even be able to create the future, and there is so much future that lies ahead of us.”
Aaden Poyuzina and Melissa Lee were co-valedictorians this year; they had identical grade-point averages and SAT scores. Friends and academic competitors for four years, they gave their final speech together, sometimes even speaking in unison.
“Considering everything we have suffered through these past few years, it truly feels surreal that we are finally graduating,” Poyuzina said.
“It’s been boring, depressing, difficult and stressful, but we finally made it,” Lee chimed in.
Parker, Poyuzina and Lee all thanked their teachers and family. “I would not be on this stage today, without all their love, support and sacrifices they made for me,” Lee said of her family.
When it came time for the presentation of the diploma covers, many of the graduates walked the stage wearing stoles proclaiming that they also earned certificates in career training courses such as culinary arts and criminal justice. Many also wore the gold stoles of academic honors. They wore mortarboards decorated with flowers, butterflies, college logos and skulls.
Some took their diploma covers with a quiet smile. Others pumped their fists or held the cover up high. Late in the ceremony, Jesse Romero celebrated by stripping off his robe to reveal a muscle shirt and jeans and flexing for his hooting and cheering friends.
As Parker told them, saying she’d learned the lesson from “Monster High,” “You should be yourself, be unique, be a monster and accept every freaking fierce flaw.”
Get more photos of Yucca Valley High School graduation and more ceremonies across the Morongo Basin in the June 14 print edition of the Hi-Desert Star.