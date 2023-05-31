YUCCA VALLEY — At 84 years old, Joanne Gordon, from Joshua Tree, was the oldest runner to finish the Grubstake Days 5K Sunday. “It takes me a little longer every year,” she said. But she keeps going.
Runners and walkers of all ages criss-crossed the neighborhoods around Yucca Valley High School and ended with a lap around the track for the 32nd annual Grubstake Days 5K and 10K runs and 2K walk. Moms pushed strollers, friends kept pace with one another and competitors shook hands after sweating over the finish line.
Destiny Ramsey finished first in the 5K, finishing the course in 23 minutes, 49.22 seconds. In the 10K, Caleb Gates set a 7:04 pace to run the 10K in 43 minutes, 55.31 seconds.
Brenda Cade finished the 2K less than three months after having heart surgery. Henryk Kusmieruk, 2½, kept up with mom Krystal (Geeson) Kusmieruk across the finish, then kept his little legs pumping as he ran into dad Jakub’s arms. “Good job, buddy!” Jakub told him. Malcolm Stanley-Wolfe finished with a mile-wide smile and a peace sign.
The annual event is organized by the town of Yucca Valley, with staffing help from teenage youth commissioners.
2. Jerry Moscato, 44:34.85
3. Ramon Abrego, 47:26.80
1. Hester VanHooven, 1:02:22.63
1. Walker Rauschenberg, 1:02:11.25
2. Jerry Moscato, 44:34.85
1. Ramon Abrego, 47:26.80
2. Juan Pineiro, 57:05.87
3. Neil Rauschenberg, 1:14:50.49
1. Matthew Case, 1:06:49.40
1. Hester VanHooven, 1:02:22.63
1. Mickey Caruso, 26:32.92
2. Steven Scamman, 27:10.35
3. Frank Luckino, 27:29.92
1. Destiny Ramsey, 23:49.22
2. Ana DiGiallonardo, 24:27.34
3. Marilyn Lutz, 27:11.47
2. Ella Rauschenberg, 45:12.70
3. Isabella Garcia, 50:31.31
1. Destiny Ramsey, 23:49.22
2. Hannah Cooper, 1:00:19.72
1. Ana DiGiallonardo, 24:27.34
2. Megan Hernbroth, 28:12.43
1. Linda Colburn, 27:17.27
3. Monica Cooper, 59:45.92
4. Andrea Wong, 1:02:31.80
1. Heather Gonzalez, 38:17.37
2. Heather Totten, 59:55.78
3. Dorothy Leever, 1:06:39.49
1. Marilyn Lutz, 27:11.47
2. Glenda Whitley, 41:34.99
3. Martha Boice, 48:01.59
5. Cathryn Choate, 1:00:16.03
2. Karen Richardson, 52:55.52
3. Lourdes Rios, 1:-2:31.94
1. Joanne Gordon, 1:06:50.22
1. Benjamin Ritchie, 31:26.21
1. Morgan Jones, 45:52.20
1. Stephen Davis, 30:35.29
2. Jason Sheehan, 35:02.81
1. Frank Luckino, 27:29.92
2. Scott Tuttle, 27:49.76
3. Jose Gonzalez, 29:55.36
4. Russell Gibbs, 30:48.50
6. Benjamin Logan, 50:20.03
1. Mickey Caruso, 26:32.94
2. Steven Scamman, 27:10.35
1. Robert Lasko, 32:31.91
1. Robert Kephart, 48:36.87
Times reported by Alliance Race Timing