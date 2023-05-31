Grubstake Run

Runners start out on the Grubstake Days 5K and 10K run and 2K walk Sunday at Yucca Valley High School.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — At 84 years old, Joanne Gordon, from Joshua Tree, was the oldest runner to finish the Grubstake Days 5K Sunday. “It takes me a little longer every year,” she said. But she keeps going.

Runners and walkers of all ages criss-crossed the neighborhoods around Yucca Valley High School and ended with a lap around the track for the 32nd annual Grubstake Days 5K and 10K runs and 2K walk. Moms pushed strollers, friends kept pace with one another and competitors shook hands after sweating over the finish line.

