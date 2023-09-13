Trojans put up fight against league champions

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School varsity volleyball team saw its record drop to 1-3 with a three-set loss to Coachella Valley at home Thursday, Sept. 7.
“We did not win tonight but I am very proud of my girls,” coach Becky Yakimow said after the match.
“They did not give up, they had great attitudes and they worked hard until the very last point!”
The Trojans lost in straight sets, 25-15, 25-13 and 25-15, to the Mighty Arabs, the league champions for the last two years.
After a strong start, the junior varsity Trojans lost their match in two sets, 13-25 and 12-25.
The Trojans started the first match with a 6-0 run in part because of the serving of Chanelle Gephert.
The Trojans will play host to Cathedral City at the school on Sage Avenue Thursday, Sept. 14, with the junior varsity match beginning at 4 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 5:30.