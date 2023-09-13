Trojans put up fight against league champions

The varsity Trojans celebrate a point against Cathedral City Thursday.

 Kurt Schauppner The Desert Trail

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School varsity volleyball team saw its record drop to 1-3 with a three-set loss to Coachella Valley at home Thursday, Sept. 7.

“We did not win tonight but I am very proud of my girls,” coach Becky Yakimow said after the match. 

Tags