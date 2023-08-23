YUCCA VALLEY — With some of the area’s top players, the Yucca Valley Trojan football team placed second in league last year and made it to round one of the playoffs. This year, they are ready to make an even stronger showing.
Head coach Jeremy Johnson and his staff got a look at their abilities at the annual scrimmage with the La Quinta Blackhawks Friday.
“It’s always a good scrimmage with La Quinta. It definitely helps us get a good look at our guys in live action and helps us determine what we need to work on in practice,” Johnson said afterward.
No score was kept, but the Trojans reached the end zone five times and La Quinta reached it twice. They were able to run 80 plays, Johnson noted.
“I was pretty happy with our offense and after some adjustments on defense we looked pretty solid,” the coach said. “I do think La Quinta will make some noise in the Desert Empire League again this year and I want to thank them for coming up here three years in a row.”
The Trojans are looking to make some noise in the Desert Valley League where last year they went 5-1, ending in second behind Coachella Valley.
“We always know Coachella Valley will be good, but we never overlook any opponents,” Johnson said. “There’s some new DVL coaches so it’ll be interesting to see what changes they make. We take one game at a time.”
With some of the DVL’s top players, the Trojans look like they’ll be the team in control this year.
Quarterback Michael Ramos Jr., now a junior, set a school record last year, throwing 2,282 yards. The league’s offensive player of the year, Ramos was ranked second in Division 11.
Javin Hudson, Myles Harper, Stephon Rogers and Malachi Harper all made the all-league first team last year as juniors. Myles Harper was the top receiver in DVL and second in Division 11.
Also returning as a senior is Joseph Natzel, a tackle who last year was on the all-DVL second team with got 60 tackles — 14 for loss.
Nicholas Cruz, the team’s kicker, returns as a senior this year. Cruz joined the team last year after the original kicker was put out for the season by an injury. He went on to make the second team all-league and was 92% on point-after attempts — first in the league and second in Division 11.
The Trojans have three preseason games coming, starting Thursday at Rancho Christian. Fans can get a preview of the team when Yucca Valley hosts Valley View from Moreno Valley Aug. 31. The Trojans will travel to Apple Valley to play Granite Hills on Sept. 7.
The Desert Valley League battle begins Sept. 15 when the Trojans travel to Cathedral City (3-4 last year), followed by an away game at Banning (3-4 last year) Sept. 22.
The first league home game will be Sept. 29 against Desert Hot Springs (2-5 last year).
The big test comes Oct. 6 when the Trojans will host Coachella Valley, last year’s 7-0 league champion. Yucca Valley lost their away game at Coachella last year by a single possession.
For all games, junior varsity kicks off at 4 p.m. and varsity at 7.