Trojans hold scrimmage

Senior captain Malachi Harper (2) carries the ball for Yucca Valley with sophomore Vincent Bonilla (54) blocking Friday.

 Stacy Moore Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — With some of the area’s top players, the Yucca Valley Trojan football team placed second in league last year and made it to round one of the playoffs. This year, they are ready to make an even stronger showing.

Head coach Jeremy Johnson and his staff got a look at their abilities at the annual scrimmage with the La Quinta Blackhawks Friday. 