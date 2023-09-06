Yucca Valley girls go after Golden Eagles

Olive Green (6) leaps up for a block attempt for the Trojans in their second match Thursday, Aug. 31.

 Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan girls varsity volleyball team won in three straight sets against the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles Thursday. Under new head coach Becky Yakimow, Yucca Valley won 25-8, 25-13, 25-8. The victory puts them at 1-1 on the Desert Valley League.

“We needed to start off the season strong,” said Kiana Jones, one of the team’s returning seniors.

