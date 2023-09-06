Yucca Valley girls go after Golden Eagles

YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan girls varsity volleyball team won in three straight sets against the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles Thursday. Under new head coach Becky Yakimow, Yucca Valley won 25-8, 25-13, 25-8. The victory puts them at 1-1 on the Desert Valley League.
“We needed to start off the season strong,” said Kiana Jones, one of the team’s returning seniors.
She believed the Trojans showed more unity than in their first game, when they lost to Indio. “Being in our own stadium and the crowd making us all come together was nice,” she said.
Jones was a force to be reckoned with at the service line. She had 11 serves in a row that gave the Trojans points in the third game, and five each in the first and second for 21 total.
Serving was a strength for the entire team, Yakimow said after the match.
“We’re communicating better. We’re starting to be able to make some plays; we’re not just surviving,” Yakimow said.
“I think teamwork, coming together as a team, is the biggest thing they’re doing right now.
The coach said before the season started that her goal for the year is for the team to improve in every game, and she saw that improvement between the first two matches.
“I’m super proud of them. I thought it was a total team effort,” she said.
“Every single one of them served, every single one of them played. Everybody got to be a part of that win.”
She’s also impressed with the players’ attitudes and work ethic. “They want to work, they want to win, they want to learn.”
The Trojans will host Coachella Valley Thursday.